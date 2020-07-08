The ICUs can be furnished with medical equipment, including ventilators, defibrillators, a central monitoring station and CPAP machines

The self-sufficient units span over a floor area of 1,380ft2 (128m2). (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Global health technology firm Royal Philips has introduced advanced mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in India, to address Covid-19 and other emergencies.

Designed to meet the critical-care requirements of patients, ICUs will be locally manufactured by Philips in India. Each prefabricated ICU has a capacity of nine beds and can be deployed in one day.

Philips India general manager Daniel Mazon said: “Aligned with the government’s commitment to providing quality and accessible healthcare to India’s population, we are proud to introduce our state-of-the-art mobile ICUs for India.

“We believe this solution will help the country to tackle COVID-19 in an effective manner as it enables healthcare institutions to increase their critical-care bed capacities. The solution will also be significant in the long term to address future critical care requirements.”

The ICUs only requires on-site electricity and water connection to become operational

Philips has developed the advanced mobile ICUs to address the challenging needs of critical-care services in India, by leveraging its clinical, technical and design expertise.

The new ICUs will be useful to government agencies and health systems to rapidly increase ICU capacity and enhance community outreach to address the impact of Covid-19 outbreak, and other natural disasters.

The self-sufficient units span over a floor area of 1,380ft2 (128m2), and only requires an on-site electricity and water connection to become operational.

The pre-equipped mobile ICUs feature a critical-care infrastructure, including independent patient cubicles, anti-bacterial paint and washrooms with a self-disinfection facility to avoid cross contamination.

In addition, the ICUs can be furnished with a range of medical equipment, including ventilators, defibrillators, a central monitoring station and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, with appropriate supporting infrastructure such as back-up power, oxygen and vacuum supplies.

Apart from the mobile ICUs, the company also provides a dedicated tele-critical care command centre solution for the Indian market helping hospitals to improve access to acute care and leverage scarce resources such as trained ICU staff in optimised ways.

Fortis Healthcare zonal director Mahipal Singh Bhanot said: “Philips’ mobile ICU solution will offer great advantage in treatment of isolated patients, in disaster management, and for community outreach.

“Additionally, it will enable streamlining of hospital workflows without the need to change their protocols for infectious patients, while maintaining patient and staff safety. This can be a productive asset to have, especially because it is useful in adding additional beds to hospitals in a much reduced time, which means rapid ramp up of a hospital’s bed capacity.”