Global health technology firm Royal Philips has expanding its remote clinical collaboration and virtual training offerings across its portfolio, based on the Reacts collaborative platform.

The Reacts platform leverages advanced technologies including augmented reality to facilitate remote virtual guidance, supervision and training, and provides advanced interactive tools to address collaborative needs of healthcare professionals and patients, said the company.

In addition, the platform will enable healthcare professionals to interact remotely in different applications, ranging from teleconsultations, secure messaging, remote wound care and tele-ultrasound, to interactive telesurgical assistance and remote procedure supervision.

Philips ultrasound business leader Bich Le said: “It is vital that we continue to advance our offering to help customers increase first-time-right diagnoses, by integrating innovations and technology that alleviate our customers’ pain points and streamline workflows.

“With Reacts’ unique interactive tools we can provide secure expert solutions, and the training and support, needed for physicians to make definitive diagnostic decisions effectively and efficiently. This will enable us to accelerate our commitment to the patients we serve today as well as expanding access to imaging for new users and new use cases.”

Philips has integrated Reacts platform with its Lumify ultrasound solution

Philips said that Reacts has been integrated with the company’s Lumify ultrasound solution since 2018, enabling users to share the live ultrasound stream from a Lumify device with a remote colleague on a mobile device, tablet or computer.

The integration is said to allow simultaneous visualisation of both the live ultrasound image, along with the webcam video stream, to provide real time feedback.

Lumify combined with Reacts serves as important tool for educational institutions, medical students and resident clinicians, EMS providers with long transit times, disaster relief providers, hospitals with satellite clinics, and clinicians seeking peer-to-peer collaboration for virtual guidance and training.

Further, the integrated solution is said to offer valuable diagnostic insight for front-line care providers to manage COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications.

Philips said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has piloted Reacts platform to provide case support during image-guided therapy procedures, helping clinicians in diagnosis and treatment of patients with coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases.

Philips ultrasound clinical science head Yanick Beaulieu said: “Reacts addresses the clear and pressing need for secure remote collaboration and communication between healthcare providers and patients.

“By deploying this interactive collaboration platform across Philips’ health technology solutions, we can change patient care models, expand telehealth capabilities, and accelerate technological developments in virtual collaboration globally.”