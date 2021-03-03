The companies will work together to offer automated solutions to clinicians at the point-of-care

Philips has announced ultrasound partnership with DiA Imaging Analysis. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Health technology company Royal Philips has collaborated with and DiA Imaging Analysis to enhance ultrasound with artificial intelligence (AI) based image quantification.

Under the strategic partnership, the companies will work together to provide automated solutions to clinicians at the point-of-care.

The combination of Philip’s ultrasound image quality and DiA’s AI library of automated solutions is expected to enhance diagnostic confidence and operational efficiency, as well as access to care for point-of-care customers in and out of the hospital.

DiA Imaging has developed FDA cleared and CE-marked AI-enabled 2D ultrasound applications to minimise the variability, enhance the efficiency and increase the accuracy of image analysis.

The company’s AI technology is said to automate the process of manually capturing and visually analysing images.

Its LVivo Toolbox consist of a range of FDA cleared and CE marked automated AI-enabled apps for cardiac and abdominal ultrasound analysis.

Philips precision diagnosis chief business leader Kees Wesdorp said: “This partnership with DiA Imaging Analysis reinforces Philips’ commitment to integrating AI partners into the Radiology workflow ecosystem, from the modality, to interpretation, all the way through to results communication.

“Through our strategic partnership with DiA Imaging Analysis, we can deliver unprecedented diagnostic confidence and operational efficiency to point-of-care ultrasound imaging, as well as widen access to high quality and timely care both inside and outside of hospitals.”

Philips intends to boost its ability to deliver better patient outcomes by facilitating the development and integration of AI-enabled applications.

The integration of AI applications within ultrasound technology will also help improve access to care, said the company.

Last month, Philips signed an agreement with the 28-hospital Dutch SAZ (Association of Collaborating General Hospitals) group for connected care solutions.