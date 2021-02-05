The deal will help the 28-hospital group to access Philips’ latest technologies and informatics solutions

Philips and Dutch SAZ group have collaborated on connected care solutions. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Health technology company Royal Philips has entered into an agreement with the 28-hospital Dutch SAZ (Association of Collaborating General Hospitals) group for connected care solutions.

Under the deal, Philips will offer advanced patient monitoring and population health management solutions to monitor, observe and self-manage patients both inside and outside the hospitals for a minimum of five years.

Around ten SAZ hospitals will begin the collaboration focused either on hospital care or care in the community during the course of 2021.

In-hospital applications will include usage of Philips’ IntelliVue Guardian Solution for early detection of patient deterioration on nursing wards.

Bravis hospital in Bergen op Zoom and Roosendaal in the Netherlands is already using IntelliVue Guardian Solution. It is also using the company’s wearable biosensor.

The organisation targets to minimise the time nurses spend on administration by creating an automatic link between Philips biosensor, IntelliVue Guardian software and the hospital’s EMR system.

Other hospitals are expected to commence projects in the field of home monitoring and self-management for patients, similar to that undertaken by the Netherlands-based IJsselland Hospital in Capelle aan den Ijssel with Philips.

The hospital enables patients to measure their blood pressure and weight at home, and the data will be monitored by its heart failure nurses.

Philips’ patient-centric Engage platform will be used to provide an overview of the patient’s health information to the patient and provider.

In 2017, the 28 hospitals started the firm called BeterDichtbij, which is currently used by 35 hospitals in the Netherlands. A connection will be established between BeterDichtbij and the Philips Engage platform, as part of the strategic collaboration.

SAZ president Bert Kleinlugtenbeld said: “Our strategic direction is to move care to the patient’s home wherever possible. We also see an important role for prevention. In making this move, removing the burden from the patient and the care provider is central.

“With Philips, we will do this by using the latest technological innovations in the field of patient monitoring and population health management, strengthening our cooperation in patient-centric care.”

Last month, Philips agreed to acquire Francisco Partners portfolio company Capsule Technologies for a cash consideration of $635m.