The IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite can be integrated into existing department and hospital infrastructure

Image: The IntelliSpace AI Workflow offers a full suite of applications for integration and centralized workflow management of AI algorithms. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Royal Philips has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) platform with the introduction of IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite that enables healthcare providers to incorporate AI applications into the imaging workflow.

The AI workflow platform, part of the company’s new enterprise imaging informatics solution, offers a full suite of applications for integration and centralised workflow management of AI algorithms.

Recently, Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) signed an agreement to implement the IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite.

The new suite, which can be integrated into existing department and hospital infrastructure, automatically manages the routing of clinical data to the appropriate AI application within the healthcare provider’s ecosystem to facilitate data analysis without user interaction and show the results.

IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite can also be used alongside imaging solutions from other vendors

Designed to integrate with Philips’ diagnostic imaging and informatics solutions, IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite can also be deployed alongside imaging solutions from other vendors. The suite will also support the training of site-specific AI applications based on local data.

Aidoc, MaxQ AI, Quibim, Riverain Technologies and Zebra Medical are the partners at launch of the platform.



Aidoc is applying IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite in applications, including intracranial haemorrhage, C-spine fractures and pulmonary embolism.

MaxQ AI uses the platform in Accipio intracranial hemorrhage and stroke platform applications, while Quibim in brain lesions detection, chest X-ray classifier, emphysema, liver fat and iron concentration, and brain atrophy analysis applications.

In addition, Zebra Medical uses the platform in intracranial haemorrhage and pneumothorax applications.

Philips enterprise diagnostic informatics general manager Calum Cunningham said: “Philips is among the top three companies in the world in terms of AI-related patent applications in healthcare.

“With the IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite we’re enabling healthcare providers to take a comprehensive, future-proof approach to integrating AI applications that maximizes their benefits while ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows.”

In November, Philips expanded its General Care solutions portfolio with the introduction of new EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor.

Philips has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administrtaion (FDA) for the EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor. It is now commercially available in the US.