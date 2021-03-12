The organisations will enable hospitals, health systems and practices to improve clinical, financial and operational performance

Philips, ACC and MedAxiom join forces. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Royal Philips, the American College of Cardiology (ACC), and MedAxiom have teamed up to deliver timely, actionable information and guidance for physicians.

The collaboration aims to improve the performance in integrated cardiovascular care for the enhanced patient and care provider experience, clinical outcomes and productivity.

Healthcare providers offering care for the population with cardiovascular diseases face challenges, including the lack of optimising performance model and actionable data.

Philips leverages cardiovascular R&D and clinical expertise, alongside ACC to address the challenges, while MedAxiom contributes to organisational performance solutions.

ACC chief executive officer Cathleen Gates said: “The ACC is mission-driven to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health, and we embrace innovative ways of supporting clinicians and the entire cardiovascular care team.

“By combining Philips’ depth of knowledge in cardiac care delivery with ACC’s robust guideline and clinical document offerings, we’re ensuring clinicians have access to guideline-driven best practices in an impactful way.”

Philips’ Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions combines the systems, devices, informatics and services to offer the required clinical confidence needed to deliver the right care at the right time.

The offering covers the full spectrum of cardiac services to optimise the hospital stay while reducing readmissions, facilitating the integration of data for improved insights and performance.

Philips, ACC and MedAxiom, will jointly empower cardiovascular service providers with data, education and services to help providers optimise and reduce the cost of care.

MedAxiom president and chief executive officer Gerald Blackwell said: “MedAxiom is excited to collaborate with the ACC and Philips to bring together clinical leadership and strategic alignment aimed at improving clinical, financial and operational outcomes for cardiovascular service providers.

“Given the rapidly changing healthcare environment, we must leverage innovative models designed not only to optimize the way care is delivered and achieve the Quadruple Aim, but to truly transform cardiovascular care.”