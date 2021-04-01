The OS-Ultra 320 is designed to scan tissues/cells of size 15x15 mm area at 40x magnification within 60 seconds

OptraSCAN, an end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, has introduced new OS-Ultra 320 high-speed digital pathology scanner.

The OS-Ultra 320, which is claimed to be the world’s first high-speed digital pathology scanner, has the potential to scan tissues/cells of size 15×15 mm area at 40x magnification within 60 seconds.

Featuring no-touch continuous loading operation, the new digital pathology scanner will help minimise workflow errors and scale-up pathology laboratory operations.

The technical specifications of the new digital pathology scanner include an advanced interface with fully automated walk-away acquisition. It uses LED as light source and real-time auto focus as focusing technique.

OptraSCAN’s new scanner features workflow software application, TELEPath application and image analysis suite for breast, prostate, brain, renal and lung (IHC and H&E).

OptraSCAN founder Abhi Gholap said: “We are disrupting digital transformation of Pathology and Cytology through affordability.

“With our 15-slide scanner getting tremendous traction for small laboratories, we are happy to launch our high performance 320 slide scanning device at an economical pricing as a complete solution to scan-store-analyze-share the cases.”

OptraSCAN focuses on offering fully integrated solutions to enhance the performance of pathology services. The company offers CE-marked whole slide scanners for IVD applications.

The company’s end-to-end digital pathology solution enables to efficiently acquire whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions through On-Demand or outright purchase model.

In July 2019, OptraSCAN introduced new AI-enabled digital scanner called OS-SiA to automatically identify regions to scan and simultaneously analyse the tissue or cell area being scanned.