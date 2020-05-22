According to the company, recent studies have shown that Photodisinfection is effective against the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus

Ondine's Steriwave nasal decolonisation system. (Credit: Ondine Biomedical Inc)

Ondine Biomedical has secured funds from investors including TELUS Ventures to advance the testing of nasal Photodisinfection technology against the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

The company, which has expertise in the development of Photodisinfection based medical devices, is now focusing to protect healthcare professionals, essential workers, and at-risk carriers of SARS-CoV-2 from the development of Covid-19 symptoms and secondary infections from other nasal pathogens.

The Photodisinfection is a patented and light-activated antimicrobial technology, which can eliminate drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi, including those in biofilms, within minutes.

Photodisinfection technology is said to be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus

Ondine is claimed to be the only company to commercially deploy Photodisinfection for nasal decolonisation.

Over the past decade, Canadian hospitals has been using the company’s antimicrobial technology to minimise healthcare-associated infections.

Ondine’s Steriwave nasal decolonisation (ND) is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial treatment, which can eradicate nasal pathogens such as the novel coronavirus to minimise transmission and infection.

Steriwave ND holds the capacity to eradicate nasal bacteria, viruses, and fungi in symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers to minimise the risk of transmission and infection.

In March this year, Ondine Biomedical secured CE mark approval for its non-antibiotic nasal decolonisation therapy.

The company is testing Steriwave ND’s capability to eliminate the novel coronavirus in the nose and nasopharynx. It will serve as an extra layer of protection for healthcare professionals, first responders, essential workers, and at-risk individuals.

Ondine founder and CEO Carolyn Cross said: “We believe that nasal Photodisinfection, like frequent handwashing, is an important part of first-line defense to protect people against infection and to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This global pandemic underscores the importance of transmission control and bringing topical antiviral and antibacteri altechnologies, like Steriwave ND, to communities across Canada and around the world.”