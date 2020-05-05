Steriwave nasal photodisinfection Therapy will reduce the healthcare associated infections in hospitals and is now approved for use in the EU

Ondine Biomedical's Steriwave Nasal Photodisinfection (Credit: Ondine Biomedical Inc.)

Ondine Biomedical, a Canada-based provider of antimicrobial photodisinfection (aPDT) therapies, has secured CE mark approval for its non-antibiotic nasal decolonization therapy.

The new Steriwave nasal photodisinfection therapy has been designed as a new alternative in the fight against drug-resistant topical infections. It is a patented, light-activated antimicrobial therapy that kills drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi, including those in biofilms, said the company.

Ondine regulatory and medical affairs VP Roger Andersen said: “The nose is a major reservoir of bacteria, fungi and viruses which can cause serious hospital infections in ICU or following surgery when immune systems of patients are weakened.

“Steriwave nasal photodisinfection is capable of eliminating infection-causing pathogens from the nose of patients with a single, rapid, painless treatment. When used prior to surgery, nasal photodisinfection has contributed to 80% reductions in surgical site infections.”

Steriwave is a photodisinfection-based treatment designed to eliminate nasal pathogens

According to the company, patient’s nose is said to be a primary source of pathogens involved in hospital acquired infections, including MRSA. Carriers of bacteria, viruses and fungi in their noses are at greater risk of self-infection and represent a vector of transmission to others.

Photodisinfection would kill pathogens through oxidative disruption without any adverse effects to human epithelial tissue or mucosa, and is effective against a broad spectrum of pathogens, avoiding expensive and time-consuming pathogen identification.

Steriwave is a photodisinfection-based treatment designed to eliminate nasal bacteria, viruses, and fungi in symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers to reduce the potential for transmission and infection.

In addition to Steriwave ND, the company is developing treatments for chronic rhinosinusitis, burns and wounds, disinfection of endotracheal tubes to address ventilator-associated pneumonia and a topical antiviral therapy for the upper respiratory tract to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

Ondine engineering and operations VP Tom Dawson said: “We are very pleased to be able to bring our photodisinfection technology to patients in the European Union. This is especially important during these unprecedented times, when minimizing complications from surgeries and hospital stays can improve patient outcomes and reduce the load on overburdened healthcare systems.”