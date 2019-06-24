Personal heart health and wellness technology provider Omron Healthcare has expanded the skill of Alexa to better serve connected blood pressure monitors users.

In 2018, Omron Healthcare first created a blood pressure monitoring skill for Alexa, the Amazon’s cloud-based voice service.

The users of Omron connected blood pressure monitor, which pairs to the brand’s Omron Connect mobile application, can request Alexa to provide a personalised blood pressure report and daily heart health tips.

The users can also ask the cloud-based voice service to set blood pressure monitoring reminders and compare readings across different dates and times of day.

In addition, the users can access the Omron Health skill via new HeartAdvisor app, which works exclusively with HeartGuide wearable blood pressure monitor.

Omron Healthcare president and CEO Ranndy Kellogg said: “These updates to our exclusive Omron Health skill for Amazon Alexa are another step forward in growing adoption of regular blood pressure monitoring and shaping positive behavior change. Those objectives are central to our mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes.

“By making it easier and more convenient to track blood pressure trends over time, we can help empower users to understand their condition and take action to reduce their health risks.”

The users, who paired Omron connected blood pressure monitor to the free Omron Connect mobile app, can ask Alexa to open the Omron Health skill, locate and read back their latest blood pressure reading and calculate their average reading over a day/week/month, and

The new features provide users expanded capabilities and heart health insights with expansion of the Omron Health skill for Alexa.

Omron Health skill’s new version will offer a PDF of a user’s data for a specified period up to 31 days. Later, the report can be sent to the user’s Omron account or the email address associated with their Amazon account to share with a doctor for better treatment decisions.

The report is comprised of chart of average daily readings, list of readings for the specified date range and table showing how those readings fit into the blood pressure categories established by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

The updated Omron Health skill also enables users to demonstrate their readings on Alexa-enabled devices with screens like Echo Show or Echo Spot.