WONTECH (Reno Kim, CEO of WONTECH) a leading Korean laser and energy based medical aesthetic device company announced that its hybrid Nd:YAG & Alexandrite laser device, SANDRO DUAL received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510 (K) clearance.

SANDRO DUAL has already attracted great attention as it was launched in Korea Nd:YAG & Alexandrite based lasers mounted on one device.

The biggest advantage of SANDRO DUAL is that it is possible to implement ‘hybrid mode’.