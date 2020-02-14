SwirlNet features rotatable handle that allows physicians to access foreign bodies in difficult anatomical locations

Endo-Therapy products SwirlNet therapeutic device and eSuction distal cap. (Credit: Olympus Medical Systems Group.)

Medical technology firm Olympus has signed an agreement with Endo-Therapeutics, for the distribution of SwirlNet, an endoscopic foreign body retrieval device, in the US.

Olympus said that the addition of its SwirlNet will help the retrieval of food bolus impactions, foreign bodies and excised tissue, including polyps.

Olympus Group America vice president Kurt Heine said: “Our EndoTherapy line continues to grow and is one of the most exciting of the Olympus businesses today.

“We are pleased to be working with Endo-Therapeutics, Inc. to distribute the SwirlNet and eSuction devices, important additions to our robust Foreign Body Retrieval product line. These are critical devices for our customers and their patients.”

SwirlNet can be used multiple times to retrieve foreign bodies during a procedure

According to the company, foreign bodies blocked in the gastrointestinal tract, including marbles, coins, dice, buttons or batteries, are clinically hard to retrieve.

To address the complex issues, Olympus has developed SwirlNet to feature rotatable handle that allows physicians to access foreign bodies in difficult anatomical locations, and with deep mesh pouch that makes foreign body retrieval safe.

The company said that its SwirlNet is available in multiple widths and lengths, and is designed to support multiple uses during a procedure.

The new product adds to the Olympus’ foreign body retrieval products portfolio, which includes the eSuction distal cap device for the retrieval of food bolus impactions.

eSuction helps in reducing procedural time by offering a combination device that limits the need for device exchange.

The distribution agreement signed with Endo-Therapeutics makes Olympus the US distributor for both the foreign body retrieval products eSuction and SwirlNet.

Olympus is a medical technology company that offers advanced optical and digital solutions in medical technologies, life sciences and industrial solutions.

Recently, the company secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its TJF-Q190V duodenoscope, which is designed to minimise potential device contamination.