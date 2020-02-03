The new TJF-Q190V duodenoscope has been designed to reduce potential device contamination

The TJF-Q190V duodenoscope has been designed to improve the ease of reprocessing (Credit: Olympus Corporation of the Americas)

Olympus has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its TJF-Q190V duodenoscope.

Available with a sterile and disposable distal endcap, the TJF-Q190V is the company’s next-generation duodenoscope that integrates advanced features that help enhance the cleaning and reprocessing of the duodenoscope.

Olympus America endoscopy group vice president Kurt Heine said: “Infection prevention is an ongoing mission that we at Olympus are committed to fulfilling, working in partnership with our customers, medical societies, and regulatory authorities to keep patients safe while providing physicians the most advanced tools and technology for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.”

Designed to minimise potential device contamination, the new duodenoscope’s disposable components will help improve access to the elevator mechanism for better reprocessing.

The TJF-Q190V is provided with a sterile, clear, single-use distal endcap cover that can be removed and discarded post-procedure, enabling to avoid the reuse of the product.

Olympus’ new TJF-Q190V duodenoscope provides improved visualisation

The duodenoscope offers enhanced visualization, as well as access to the distal end for manual cleaning and disinfection. It has an advanced distal-end flushing adaptor for cleaning the elevator mechanism.

Olympus’ new duodenoscope also includes a sealed elevator wire channel port, which does not need separate cleaning. In addition, the duodenoscope’s new water-resistant scope connector will reduce the risk of fluid ingress.

The company will carry out periodic inspection and maintenance of every TJF-Q190V based on the frequency of reprocessing, helping to improve the functionality of the duodenoscope.

Other features of the new duodenoscope include an expanded field of view, better guidewire locking and more accurate handling.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas chief medical safety officer Dr Ross Segan said: “A goal of our innovation is to expand the capabilities of our physician customers, while making it easier to achieve patient safety standards.”

