NuVasive has introduced new Cohere XLIF interbody. (Credit: kalhh from Pixabay)

NuVasive has expanded its Porous PEEK portfolio with the commercial introduction of a new Cohere extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) system.

Cohere XLIF is claimed to be the first Porous PEEK interbody for use in XLIF and X360 surgeries.

Cohere XLIF is part of NuVasive’s Advanced Materials Science (AMS) implant portfolio, which includes advanced surface and structural technologies.

It is designed for bone in-growth while maintaining the imaging and mechanical properties favored in smooth PEEK and titanium-coated PEEK interbody devices.

NuVasive has also announced the commercial launch of the Cohere XLIF AMS plate, which is a low profile anti-migration plate that facilitates up to two points of fixation.

The plate provides an additional solution if required, specifically in multi-stage procedures that can be placed before or after insertion of the Cohere XLIF interbody, the company said.

Porous PEEK showed to significantly enhance osteogenic cell response

NuVasive said that Porous PEEK showed to significantly enhance osteogenic cell response compared to smooth PEEK and titanium-coated PEEK in in-vitro studies.

Porous PEEK has also shown greater than three times the integration strength of smooth solid PEEK and titanium-coated PEEK implants in preclinical testing, said the company.

In addition, the implants are also said to minimise stress shielding and the associated risk of subsidence compared with stiffer titanium implants.

NuVasive global business units executive vice president Massimo Calafiore said: “NuVasive’s Cohere XLIF implant is another example of how we are combining expertise in lateral implant design with our clinically validated porous surface technology.

“These new offerings strengthen NuVasive’s AMS portfolio and equip surgeons with best-in-class technology that procedurally integrate with XLIF and X360 procedures to enable better patient outcomes in spine surgery.”

In June this year, NuVasive commercially introduced Reline 3D posterior fixation system to treat patients with paediatric spinal deformities.