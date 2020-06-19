Reline 3D system consolidates current deformity techniques involving multi-step and single-plane correction into one integrated procedure to solve current inefficiencies in the operating room

NuVasive’s new Reline 3D posterior fixation system. (Credit: PRNewswire / NuVasive, Inc)

NuVasive has expanded its complex spine portfolio with the commercial introduction of Reline 3D posterior fixation system to treat patients with paediatric spinal deformities.

The company has optimised the Reline 3D system to treat adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), which deploys intricate surgical techniques to address the three-dimensional deformity present in the spine.

NuVasive’s system consolidates current deformity techniques engaging multi-step and single-plane correction into one integrated procedure to help address current inefficiencies in the operating room.

NuVasive has developed the Reline 3D system to offer simultaneous and three-dimensional deformity correction through a simplified procedure.

Reline 3D, which is an extension to the NuVasive’s Reline system, is part of the firm’s comprehensive spine fixation portfolio that includes Reline Open, Reline MAS, Reline Trauma and Reline Small Stature.

NuVasive stated that it has continued to invest in the Reline system with increased capabilities and applications ranging from open to minimally invasive surgery since the commercial launch of the product.

NuVasive president Matt Link said: “Reline 3D represents a true procedural solution that increases efficiencies and supports a less invasive approach to addressing complex pathologies.

“As an innovative leader in less invasive surgery, NuVasive is committed to providing industry-leading procedures and technologies that enable health systems and surgeons to provide the same standard of care while reducing operative time and length of stay in the hospital.”

The company is currently offering the Reline 3D system to the patients in the US and European markets and is planning to introduce the system in other countries next year.

NuVasive’s procedural portfolio is comprised of access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings.

In July 2018, NuVasive secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Pulse surgical automation platform.

With over $1bn in revenue, NuVasive employs around 2,800 people and conducts operations in more than 50 countries.