Immuno-Transcriptomics company Novigenix has collaborated with radiopharmaceutical firm RadioMedix for the development of a diagnostic test for neuroendocrine cancer.

The partnership will develop the test using Novigenix’s technology.

The new precision diagnostic test will help measure the response in patients with neuroendocrine tumours (NET) treated with Alpha and Beta Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT).

The test will be developed using Novigenix’s LITOseek platform

To better monitor the response following PRRT, Novigenix will develop an immune-transcriptomic-based diagnostic test using its LITOseek platform to oversee the effectiveness of the treatment in patients

RadioMedix CEO Dr Ebrahim Delpassand said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Novigenix on the development of a molecular signature for the response to therapy, and to detect progressive disease, earlier than any conventional modalities currently available to our NET patients.”

Neuroendocrine tumours start in the cells, which include traits of both hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells of the body’s neuroendocrine system. They can be seen across the body’s organs and help control multiple functions.

According to the company, out of 100,000 people, 6.6 individuals are diagnosed with NET annually and the diagnosis is primarily based on imaging technologies and endoscopy.

Novigenix CEO Dr Jan Groen said: “Our goal is to have a precise molecular and highly sensitive and specific diagnostic test to manage patients with NET across the entire course of treatment and follow up.

“This collaboration with RadioMedix highlights the potential of our immune-transcriptomic approach to potential pharma partners seeking liquid biopsy based precision diagnostic tests.”

Based in Houston of Texas, RadioMedix is involved in the development of novel innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of cancer.

The company commercialises radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and targeted therapy using alpha and beta-emitters.

Novigenix’s advanced Immuno-Transcriptomics technology helps to identify disease specific mRNA signatures of circulating immune cells. They can be combined with machine learning and predictive algorithms to predict the onset and progression of the disease.

