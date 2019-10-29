NuLids System complements Avenova and leverages salesforce calls on eyecare specialists

Image: NuLids System for the treatment of dry eye. Photo: courtesy of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has entered into an exclusive 90-day agreement with NuSight Medical for the supply of dry-eye treatment NuLids System in certain US geographies.

Under the terms of the agreement, NovaBay will supply NuLids System in six of NovaBay’s top-performing territories.

NovaBay CEO Justin Hall said: “The NuLids System is highly complementary to Avenova and, in fact, we believe that anyone using this product should also be using Avenova to treat both the symptoms and the underlying cause of blepharitis and bacterial dry eye.

“We further believe the NuLids System will elevate our sales calls with ophthalmologists and optometrists and make our salespeople more productive.”

The NuLids System is easy to use and requires just one minute each day to treat both eyes

NuLids System is a hand-held and cordless device used for the treatment of blepharitis and dry eye.

It is a patented and mechanical device that is directed by eye care practitioners for the home-based treatment of dry eye disease and blepharitis.

The system will safely and efficiently remove accumulated scurf from eyelashes and eyelids, as well as stimulate meibomian gland production in dry eye and blepharitis patients.

The NuLids System requires one minute each day for the treatment of both eyes. According to the company, the clinical results demonstrate a significant reduction in the signs and symptoms associated with dry eye.

The device will help in the improvement of glands secreting important oils, known as meibum, which are required for good tear film quality, comfort and health.

NuSight Medical CEO Robert Foster said: “We are delighted to be working with NovaBay, which has a salesforce that is dedicated to the treatment of dry eye and has established relationships with eyecare specialists.

“This agreement expands upon our existing professional dealer network with a highly credible distribution partner in a large geographic territory that had previously been underserved.”

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals markets products under two categories, Neutrox and Aganocide.

The Neutrox family of products includes Avenova for the eye care market, Neutrophase for the wound care market and Cellerx for the aesthetic dermatology market.

