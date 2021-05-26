The deal will enable NextPhase to enhance its expertise in manufacturing of FDA class II and III therapeutic and diagnostic devices

NextPhase CEO Carlo Colesanti. (Credit: Business Wire)

NextPhase Medical Devices has acquired US-based medical device design, development and manufacturing services firm Proven Process Medical Devices for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Mansfield of Massachusetts, Proven Process is engaged in designing and manufacturing of class II and class III medical devices.

The acquisition is expected to allow NextPhase to enhance its expertise in research and development (R&D), engineering, design and manufacturing of FDA class II and III therapeutic and diagnostic devices.

Proven Process has expertise in the development of implantables, hand-held devices, combination devices, wearable devices and electro-mechanical capital equipment.

Proven Process president Kenneth Fine said: “Joining NextPhase will give our customers access to a world-class, Lean-focused organization with manufacturing capacity and scale. This will also help us to quickly expand our capabilities to better serve our customers.”

The deal also allows NextPhase to add Proven Process’ New England EMS Center of Excellence to its manufacturing locations in New Jersey, New Hampshire and Mexico.

NextPhase aims to integrate Proven Process’ engineering expertise and design capabilities into its suite of customer solutions to expand its product offerings into high-growth categories and enhance supply chains.

NextPhase CEO Carlo Colesanti said: “The acquisition of Proven Process reinforces NextPhase’s growth strategy, extends our technology platform and strengthens our capabilities to help our customers navigate medical device challenges.

“Proven Process is known for its state-of-the-art engineering and its ability to act with speed to support customers in commercializing their technologies and products.”

NextPhase is a design, development and manufacturing partner, which helps original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to launch medium-volume complex medical devices into the market.