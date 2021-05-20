The combined capabilities will serve as a one-stop shop for orthopaedic, cardiovascular, minimally invasive surgery and robotic-assisted surgery components

EPTAM Precision Solutions, a Frazier Healthcare Partners portfolio company, has acquired medical components manufacturer Mendell Machine and Manufacturing for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Lakeville of Minnesota, Mendell has expertise in precision CNC micro-machining of implantable devices for the orthopedic, structural heart, cardiovascular, and endovascular markets.

The deal enables both firms to combine complementary capabilities and serve as a one-stop-shop for orthopaedic, cardiovascular, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) components.

Mendell CEO Bryan Bartz said: “We are excited to partner with EPTAM to increase our reach and enhance the capabilities and services we offer to our customers.

“We will continue to provide the same quality and service to our customers with the added benefit of leveraging EPTAM’s capabilities, footprint, industry expertise, and customer relationships.”

Using advanced equipment and the latest technology, Mendell provides multi-axis swiss turning, five-axis mill turning, prototype machining and advanced inspection equipment to its customers.

The company has the potential to offer intricate components with precise dimensional requirements and critical surface finish standards.

Mendell provides plates, screws, cages, stems, and implants to the orthopaedic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The company produces micro-cutters, micro-housings and other micro-surgical components for the cardiovascular and endovascular markets.

In addition, the firm provides in-house finishing operations such as laser marking, passivation, and anodising.

EPTAM CEO Mark Kemp said: “By welcoming the professionals from Mendell to our team, EPTAM adds world-class micro-machining and automation expertise, while also expanding our implant manufacturing offering and benefiting from Mendell’s proximity to many of the leading OEMs located in the greater Minneapolis metro area.”

EPTAM, which was established in 1981, is an outsourced manufacturer of medical devices, implants, single-use medical disposable devices, and other high-precision components.

With polymer machining, precision metal machining, and injection moulding capabilities, the company provides a range of value-added services such as process validation, design-for-assembly, cleanroom assembly, and technical program management solutions.

With operations in New Hampshire, Colorado, and New Jersey, EPTAM employs more than 450 people.