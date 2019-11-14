Medfusion Patient Experience Platform will help NextGen Healthcare to advance its market position

Image: NextGen Healthcare has agreed to acquire Medfusion. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

NextGen Healthcare has signed an agreement to acquire healthcare IT company Medfusion in a deal valued at around $43m.

Medfusion Patient Experience Platform is said to enable major aspects of patient-provider interactions.

The platform is comprised of a modern portal with an easy-to-use interface that can operate on any device.

NextGen Healthcare president and CEO Rusty Frantz said: “We must further engage patients in their healthcare journey as engagement is essential for great outcomes and lowering the cost of care.

“Providing the overall experience, tools and meaningful information isn’t just essential, it is increasingly expected by today’s healthcare consumer. The acquisition of Medfusion will add a best-in-class patient access and engagement capability to NextGen Healthcare’s award-winning, fully-integrated ambulatory platform.”

Medfusion Patient Experience Platform is used by more than 16 million patients

Medfusion platform, which is used by over 16 million patients, has patient intake, patient scheduling and patient payment capabilities.

The company’s portfolio of healthcare APIs will facilitate patient-driven workflows to retrieve, aggregate and share health data from over 40 major electronic health records (EHRs.)

NextGen said that the three influential ambulatory care market trends make the acquisition of Medfusion a timely next step in its growth.

Subject to customary adjustments and satisfaction of closing conditions, the proposed acquisition is expected to be completed in early December.

Medfusion CEO Kim Labow said: “By joining forces with NextGen Healthcare, we will expand our market reach and accelerate NextGen’s mission of empowering the transformation of ambulatory care.”

In October this year, French software firm Dassault Systèmes has completed the acquisition of Medidata Solutions, which provides cloud-based solutions for the development and commercialisation of treatments.

The acquired business is expected to help Dassault Systèmes in strengthening its footprint in the digital transformation of life sciences through better understanding of healthcare, ecosystem and market needs.