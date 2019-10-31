Acquisition of Medidata is expected to help Dassault Systèmes in strengthening its footprint in the digital transformation of life sciences

Image: Dassault Systèmes completed acquisition of Medidata. Photo: Courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

French software firm Dassault Systèmes has completed the acquisition of Medidata Solutions, which provides cloud-based solutions for the development and commercialisation of treatments.

As per the transaction agreement, Dassault Systèmes has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Medidata at $92.25 per share, for a total consideration of approximately $5.8bn in cash.

Medidata co-founder, chairman and CEO Tarek Sherif said: “The Medidata and Dassault Systèmes teams already share a common vision to build sustainable innovation and improve lives, and now we will move forward with our shared commitment to a full integration that will benefit our clients and partners.

“With the combination of Dassault Systèmes and Medidata, we have never been in a stronger position to fulfill our ambition to bring the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.”

Medidata will become a 3DEXPERIENCE platform-enabled brand of Dassault Systèmes

Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform, combined with the Medidata solutions, will enable life sciences companies to accelerate industrial performance, improve clinical trials, design and drug development efficiency, and create customised treatments for patients.

In addition, the acquisition of Medidata is expected to help Dassault Systèmes in strengthening its footprint in the digital transformation of life sciences through deep understanding of healthcare, ecosystem and market needs.

Dassault said that based on the past strengths and real-world data, it enables the research laboratories, clinical trials sites, the factory and the patients to collaborate, facilitating data-driven decision-making and continuous knowledge capitalisation.

Medidata talent will be integrated into Dassault Systèmes following the transaction, and the company will operate as a brand of Dassault Systèmes, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Dassault Systèmes vice-chairman and CEO Bernard Charlès said: “Together with Medidata’s solutions and its great talents that we are delighted to welcome, we bring an unmatched combination of assets to reinforce our vision, science-based culture, and life sciences industry knowledge and know-how. Medidata will be a core brand in our information intelligence domain.

“By combining data intelligence and simulation, we power smarter therapeutics for healthier people. The inclusive and multi-discipline 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be key for healthcare innovators to anticipate and address the needs of the industry’s transformation toward affordable precision healthcare in the 21st century.”