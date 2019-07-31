Growth Direct automates the incubation, colony counting, and data entry of microbial environmental testing

Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Rapid Micro Biosystems announced the Nephron 503(b) Outsourcing division will deliver critical medical supplies to hospitals faster than ever, thanks to a new tool that automates microbial monitoring in the drug manufacturing process.

As the first and only growth-based system of its kind in microbial testing, Growth Direct™ automates the incubation, colony counting, and data entry of microbial environmental testing. Growth Direct, now in use at Nephron, also detects any potential microbial growth 50 percent faster than the human eye. Cutting detection time allows Nephron to ship critical medical supplies to hospitals faster than using traditional microbial testing methods.

“We work hard day in and out to deliver safe, effective and affordable life-saving medications as efficiently as possible,” said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. “Automating our microbial monitoring process allows us to produce safer drugs faster and decreases the shortage of opioid-free pain medication currently facing our nation’s hospitals.”

“We’re excited that Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation has joined the growing list of global pharmaceutical manufacturers who are upgrading and automating their QC Microbial testing methods with the Growth Direct,” states Rob Spignesi CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems. “And we are proud to help Nephron Pharmaceuticals reduce the shortage of important drugs that help make surgery safer and less painful for patients across the country.”

