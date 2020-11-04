Joline Medical and Joline has announced that the companies have performed the first United States case utilizing Joline’s Stop’n GO Double Balloon Catheter (Quattroplasty) products to treat vertebral compression fractures. The initial case was performed by Dr. John Morrison, Neurosurgeon of Delray Beach, FL.

The Stop’n GO Double Balloon Catheter (Quattroplasty) and accompanying specialized instrumentation are FDA approved and available to physicians and their patients in the United States.

“Quattroplasty is a significant step forward in the available treatment options for vertebral compression fractures. For the first time ever, I was able to precisely remodel and truly restore the vertebral body achieving the best implant outcome for my patient. Having the ability to control four individual balloons inside the vertebral body made all the difference,” said Dr. John Morrison.