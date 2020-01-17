The funding has been secured for the Nanox System, which is expected to enable medical screening as a service to improve the accessibility and affordability of early-detection services across the world

Nanox secures $26m funding to support its Nanox System (Credit: Nanox.)

Medical imaging technology firm NANO-X IMAGING (Nanox) has secured $26m in the latest funding round that saw participation from Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, to support the development, commercialisation, and deployment of its Nanox System.

Along with Foxconn, Fujifilm, SK Telecom, and existing investors, who previously invested in the project, have participated in the funding round, which made the company’s total funds for the Nanox System project reach $55m.

Nanox founder and CEO Ran Poliakine said: “We are honored to have Foxconn join other world leaders, Fujifilm and SK Telecom, in investing in our vision of eradicating cancer.

“Nanox has achieved a technological breakthrough by digitizing traditional X-rays, and now we are ready to take a giant leap forward in making it possible to provide one scan per person, per year, for preventative measures.”

Nanox System enables medical screening as a service and promotes early-detection

The company claimed that it has designed the Nanox System to enable medical screening as a service to improve the accessibility and affordability of early-detection services across the world.

Its Nanox System is said to incorporate Nanox.Arc, a digital X-ray device and Nanox.Cloud, a cloud-based software, to offer an end-to-end medical imaging service.

The system offers image repository, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, billing, and reporting services, and can be connected to diagnostic assistive artificial intelligence systems.

In addition, the digital X-ray source technology of the system is believed to combine with the company’s planned software solution to reduce the costs of medical imaging systems, and enables the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by X-rays, and X-ray based imaging modalities.

Nanox intends to roll out its Nanox System into the global market, in collaboration with governments, hospitals and clinic chains, following the receipt of regulatory approval.

Nanox.Arc will be provided by the company under a pay-per-scan business mode.