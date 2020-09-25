The wearable continuous glucose monitor (CGM) device uses ultra-wideband multi-antenna RF technology, machine learning, and the cloud

GF, Movano collaborate on CGM technology. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Movano has collaborated with GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) for the commercialisation of its wearable, non-invasive continuous glucose monitor (CGM), currently under development.

The company’s non-invasive CGM technology consists of ultra-wideband multi-antenna radio frequency (RF) sensor platform technology, machine learning, and the cloud.

The RF sensor platform technology is developed by leveraging GF’s 22FDX solution, which enables production of high performance and small form-factor sensors at scale, at low-power and at low-cost.

Established in 2018, Movano is a health-focused technology company that delivers non-invasive technology for individuals and healthcare partners for measuring and managing their health conditions.

Movano founder and CEO Michael Leabman said: “The last few months have spurred a growing need for technology that supports virtual care to keep people with chronic conditions healthy and out of doctors’ offices and hospitals. For people with diabetes and prediabetes, this means we need to significantly bring down the costs and make CGMs much more appealing for people to use and wear.

“Building our CGM on GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX platform will allow us to do just that. In addition to supporting what will be a cost-effective and very scalable production of our CGM, GF’s platform will be critical for ensuring that the performance and power efficiency of our device is second to none.”

Movano leverages GF’s differentiated 22FDX platform in its CGM technology

The technology embedded in the wearable device is said to leverage high performance, power consumption, and broad feature integration capability of GF’s differentiated 22FDX platform.

The company said that its platform is used by designers working in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT), 5Gmm Wave, Edge AI, and other applications.

The 22FDX solutions, including the RF sensor for Movano’s CGM are manufactured at the company’s advanced 300mm production line at Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany.

GF is a specialty foundry that provides a wide range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. The company has a manufacturing footprint across the US, Europe and Asia.

GF automotive and industrial multi-market senior vice president and general manager Mike Hogan said: “Movano is an innovative startup, working at the forefront of digital care and the Internet of Things to help individuals manage chronic health conditions.

“This collaboration leverages GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ clear leadership in RF and world-class manufacturing expertise, and is the latest example of why designers across a range of industries and applications are turning to 22FDX for its differentiated performance, flexibility, and low-power benefits.”