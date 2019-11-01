Customers and their caregivers can now share critical health and location information - by simply asking Alexa

Image: MobileHelp incorporates Amazon Alexa to simplify caregiving. Photo: Courtesy of Rahul Chakraborty/Unsplash

MobileHelp, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, has announced it is integrating its user and caregiver capabilities with Amazon’s Alexa platform.

With nearly 55 percent of U.S. households projected to have a smart speaker by 2022, the company wants to provide its customers with another way to access crucial emergency response information. The new MobileHelp skill for Alexa will make it easier for users and caregivers to interact with critical aspects of the company’s caregiving portal – using only their voice.

“We’re always looking for new ways to evolve our interaction process so that our customers can engage with the company and their own personal accounts in whatever way is most convenient to them,” said Jean Robichaud, CTO of MobileHelp. “With our new Alexa skill, caregivers will be able to access health and safety information about their loved one by simply using their voice.”

The MobileHelp skill for Alexa, which is available for all MobileHelp customers and caregivers who have access to a device with Amazon Alexa, provides a convenient platform for the exchange of information. Users and caregivers will be able to verify information pertaining to the user’s account, medication reminders, activity levels and user location.

Sample Alexa commands with the new MobileHelp skill for the system user include:

“Alexa, ask MobileHelp when my next bill is due.”

“Alexa, ask MobileHelp when I last tested my system.”

“Alexa, ask MobileHelp to have Customer Care call me back.”

“Alexa, ask MobileHelp to remind me to take my medication at 8 p.m. every day.”

Sample Alexa commands with the new MobileHelp skill for the caregiver include:

“Alexa, ask MobileHelp if mom took her medication today.”

“Alexa, ask MobileHelp what mom’s activity level was today.”

“Alexa, ask MobileHelp how to update mom’s medical profile.”

According to recent research, Americans are increasingly turning to digital voice assistants to engage with the broader world – for everything from checking the weather to ordering pizza. In fact, forty-six percent of U.S. adults report using a digital voice assistant, a trend predicted to increase as more enabled devices enter our homes and workplaces.

“Voice control allows our customers to communicate with us in a way that’s incredibly natural and leverages a device they’re already using in their homes,” said Mr. Robichaud. “With platforms like Amazon’s Alexa, we have the opportunity to personalize a customer’s health and safety journey and provide a new level of interaction for their caregiving team.”

The MobileHelp skill on Amazon Alexa will be available in January of 2020.

Source: Company Press Release