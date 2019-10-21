MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance

Image: Both the MobileHelp Smart and MobileHelp Touch were designed for better health management. Photo: Courtesy of MobileHelp.

US-based healthcare technology provider MobileHelp has developed a product and service portfolio to provide continuous and unobtrusive assistance to older adults throughout the home.

MobileHelp offers mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions that can be integrated with wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and personal emergency assistance.

MobileHelp CEO Rob Flippo said: “Our objective as a company has always been to keep our customers safe – wherever they are. Over the years, we have looked to introduce a more robust product line, so we can offer as many possible solutions for enhanced home and on-the-go safety.

“The future of long-term independence will rely on connected safety solutions throughout the home environment. We look forward to bringing more products to market which allow our customers to not only get help if they need it, but better manage their health and wellness as they age in the place of their choosing.”

MobileHelp wall buttons are available in a simplified style, or voice-activated waterproof style

MobileHelp offers emergency response systems by merging them with style. The TRELAWEAR collection accommodates sophisticated emergency response technology inside a fashionable necklace, and allows users to get help in the time of need.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, many people who own a pendant do not wear it for the entire day.

To address this, the company has developed a series of wall-mounted buttons that can be easily added to any living environment through commonplace technology platforms, including tablets and smartwatches.

The wall buttons are offered either in a simplified style or a voice-activated waterproof button that can connect the user to help through a simple vocal command. The voice activation and wall buttons placed in various locations around the home provide an additional option to access help.

Furthermore, the smart wearable solution from MobileHelp combines advanced medical alert technology within a smartwatch, and provides optimal health, safety and wellness management within a wearable device.

Frost & Sullivan digital health consulting director Daniel Ruppar said: “The company’s industry-leading solutions integrate with nationwide wireless voice, data, and GPS technology, providing real-time monitoring and location tracking to expedite personal emergency assistance for seniors, chronic disease patients and active adults.”