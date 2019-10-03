Turner Imaging Systems looks forward to launching the Smart-C into US markets followed quickly worldwide

Turner Imaging Systems, a developer of advanced X-ray imaging systems, today announced the company has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Smart-C Mini-C Arm Portable Fluoroscopy and X-Ray Imaging Device. What makes this device unique is its true mobility and portability. The patent-pending Smart-C weighs only 16 pounds so that it can be hand-carried to the point of care, no need for special equipment to wheel the device around.

Turner Imaging Systems looks forward to launching the Smart-C into US markets followed quickly worldwide. Turner Imaging will be showcasing the Smart-C at MEDICA, the world’s largest medical exhibition, in Dusseldorf, Germany in November followed by the RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) meeting in Chicago in early December.

“The Smart-C will revolutionize how and where doctors use X-rays,” said D. Clark Turner, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Turner Imaging Systems. “We envision the Smart-C being particularly useful for humanitarian aid workers, including groups such as Doctors Without Borders. Other specialty applications will include imaging in sports medicine, especially on the field or in the locker room, in-office outpatient orthopedic surgeries, care on military battlefields, extremity injections for pain management, mobile radiology units in rural areas, emergency rooms and much more.” The Smart-C is the first device in a pipeline of products that will employ similar technologies as the Smart-C.

Dr. Howard Berger, president and CEO of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), commented, “As one of the largest purchasers and evaluators of imaging equipment in the US, I believe Smart-C is one of the most unique innovations to be introduced to our industry in many years. Its portability, cordless design and high-quality images will attract users in multiple diagnostic imaging settings. As RadNet was an early investor in Turner Imaging Systems, we congratulate the company’s management and employee base in receiving FDA clearance.”

Turner Imaging Systems develops and markets X-ray imaging systems that give the user the ability to acquire X-ray images wherever and whenever they are needed.

Our latest product, the SMART-C, is a fully functional mini-C-arm system that is battery operated and hand-transportable, improving the way fluoroscopy is performed. Our products expand the reach of X-ray imaging to the underserved and humanitarian efforts around the world.

