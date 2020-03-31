Medtronic designed PB 560 ventilator as a compact, lightweight, and portable ventilator that offers airway support for both adults and children

Medtronic publicly shares ventilation design specifications to accelerate the global ventilator production. (Credit: Medtronic PLC.)

Medtronic has publicly shared the design specifications of its Puritan Bennett 560 (PB 560), enabling faster manufacturing of ventilators to help doctors and patients dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical technology firm said that its decision is in line with the recent FDA guidance and will address the public health and efforts of international medical agencies.

The PB 560 ventilator is a compact, lightweight, and portable ventilator offers airway support for both adults and children, and was designed to be used in clinical settings, at home and to provide mobile respiratory support.

PB 560 ventilator is currently sold in 35 countries

Medtronic has introduced its portable ventilator PB 560 in 2010, and has commercialised the device across 35 countries around the world.

PB 560 is said to be used in a range of care settings, and its technology and design makes it a competent ventilation solution for manufacturers, inventors, start-ups, and academic institutions.

The medical device manufacturer has shared the product and service manuals, design requirement documents, manufacturing documents, and schematics of PB 560 on its website.

The firm plans to share software code and other information of the ventilator shortly.

Medtronic executive vice president and minimally invasive therapies group president Bob White said: “Medtronic recognizes the acute need for ventilators as life-saving devices in the management of COVID-19 infections. We know this global crisis needs a global response.

“Over the past few weeks, we have ramped up production of our Puritan Bennett 980 ventilators. But we also know we can do more, and we are. By openly sharing the PB 560 design information, we hope to increase global production of ventilator solutions for the fight against COVID-19.

Separately, Medtronic, through its Medtronic Care Management Services (MCMS) business, has introduced two new solutions to assess, monitor, and triage support for patients with COVID-19 and associated respiratory symptoms.