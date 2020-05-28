MediCapture, a global leader in medical imaging systems, announced today that it is launching the TRS Pro, a new and convenient approach to how surgeries are recorded and managed.

The first of its kind, TRS Pro comes with MediCapture’s advanced MVR medical video recorder and a wireless tablet that can be connected to the recorder or used wirelessly throughout the operating room as a remote control or to stream video in real time — giving surgical teams more freedom of movement during surgeries.

The tablet also can be used after surgery away from the operating room to review and manage patient sessions.

At the heart of the TRS Pro is the non-computer based Smart Workflow interface, which powers the unique functionality of the MVR Manager and MVR Secure.

With MVR Manager, surgeons can:

Securely manage patient folders

Edit videos and images, annotate and more

Easily archive and store recordings

Develop reports and send to printer of choice via WiFi

MVR Secure ensures recordings are safe by:

Preventing files from becoming lost with Automatic Video Repair

Fully protecting against external viruses with Read Only OS

Password-protected remote access for IT Administrators

The TRS Pro is also customizable. It comes with full HD resolution, but can be easily upgraded to 4K Ultra HD resolution with a simple activation key code provided by MediCapture. The recording system also can be upgraded with DICOM functionality with an activation key.

“We developed TRS Pro to be versatile for surgical teams, giving them the option to control it by preference,” says Mike Bishop, CEO of MediCapture. “Some may want to connect the tablet directly to the recorder, but others may prefer to use it from anywhere in the operating room via WiFi. Surgeons can also take the tablet with them after surgery to annotate files, print reports, archive and more.”

MediCapture, Inc. is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of medical video recording solutions. MediCapture’s recorders save HD video and images to a USB flash drive, hard drive, or network drive. The recorders work with any medical video device including endoscopic cameras, surgical microscopes, ultrasounds, C-arms, and more. MediCapture also offers medical video recording solutions to OEMs and integrators.