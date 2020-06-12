The MiniMed 780G hybrid closed-loop insulin pump system has been designed to better stabilise blood sugar levels and further enhance glucose control

Medical technology company Medtronic has secured CE mark approval for its MiniMed 780G hybrid closed loop insulin pump system to treat type 1diabetes in people aged between seven and 80 years.

Featuring advanced SmartGuard algorithm, the next-generation system is said to automate the delivery of both basal insulin and correction boluses for every five minutes to help diabetes people avoid highs and lows in an efficient manner.

The MiniMed 780G system facilitates the personalisation of glucose goals with an adjustable target setting as low as 100 mg/dL.

Medtronic has designed the MiniMed 780G system to better stabilise blood sugar levels and further enhance glucose control.

Medtronic diabetes group president and executive vice president Sean Salmon said: “We know it can be challenging to have to calculate carbohydrate intake before every snack or meal on a daily basis to ensure the right amount of insulin is dosed.

“We want to help people spend more time living their life and less time worrying about their diabetes management — we’re confident this system delivers on that important goal.”

The system, which features automated algorithm that uses the technology from DreaMed Diabetes, has been designed for easy use with less input from the user.

The MiniMed 780G system allows viewing real-time glucose data and trends on compatible iOS and Android smartphones through apps

The MiniMed 780G system will help users and their care partners to view real-time glucose data and trends on compatible iOS and Android smartphones through apps.

Medtronic’s system enables healthcare providers to easily manage patients, as it is provided with few settings that require adjustment to allow optimal use of the technology.

The company announced plans to start the commercialisation of the system this fall in select countries in Europe, while it is for investigational use only and not approved for commercialisation in the US.

DreaMed Diabetes co-founder and chief science officer Professor Moshe Phillip said: “I am incredibly proud of the strong collaboration that resulted in this meaningful step forward with the MiniMed 780G system, which the clinical trial has demonstrated to be a beneficial tool for a wide range of patients and particularly adolescents.”

Medtronic’s other systems with CE mark comprise of MiniMed 770G2 system, MiniMed 670G system and MiniMed 720G3 system.

In May, Medtronic secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Android version of its Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.