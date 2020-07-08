LINQ II is a small wireless ICM intended for patients with abnormal heart rhythms who experience infrequent symptoms including dizziness, palpitations

Medtronic plans to commercialise the cardiac monitoring device in the US and Europe later this year. (Credit: Medtronic.)

Medtronic has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for its LINQ II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM).

LINQ II is a small wireless ICM intended for patients with abnormal heart rhythms who experience infrequent symptoms including dizziness, palpitations, syncope and chest pain, thereby requiring long-term monitoring or ongoing management.

The medical technology company is planning to commercialise the cardiac monitoring device in the US and Europe later in 2020.

Medtronic Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure division chief medical officer Rob Kowal said: “In the current COVID-19 environment, the LINQ II system offers patients a seamless way to experience ongoing connectivity between their device and their physician, while reducing the need for in-office visits.

“LINQ II gives physicians actionable data to help diagnose underlying heart conditions and define treatment protocols for patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) or other abnormal heart rhythms.”

LINQ II system provides continuous cardiac monitoring for extended duration

The remote programming feature of LINQ II system will enable clinicians to optimise device settings, preventing patients from returning to the office or hospital.

In addition, the system also delivers improved device longevity than other ICMs, along with enhanced accuracy to accurately detect diagnose and monitor patients with abnormal heart rhythms.

The device also features an exclusive premature ventricular contraction (PVC) detector to help patient diagnosis.

It provides continuous monitoring for extended duration, which provides physicians with insights into patient data, and helps them in diagnose and manage chronic cardiac arrhythmias.

Patients can choose one of two monitoring options according to their lifestyles and increase remote monitoring compliance, and can use their smartphones to automatically transfer device data through the MyCareLink Heart mobile app using BlueSync technology.

Furthermore, patients who are unable or prefer not to use a cell phone can transmit device data with the MyCareLink Relay Home Communicator.