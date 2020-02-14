The acquisition is expected to strengthen the Medtronic robotic assisted surgery platform

Medtronic has acquired UK-based Digital Surgery (Credit: Medtronic)

Medical technology company Medtronic has acquired UK-based firm Digital Surgery to expand its solutions and capabilities in surgical data and analytics.

Based in London, Digital Surgery has expertise in surgical artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, as well as digital education and training.

The acquisition of Digital Surgery will allow Medtronic to reinforce its robotic-assisted surgery platform.

Medtronic minimally invasive therapies group’s surgical robotics business general manager and vice president Megan Rosengarten said: “Capabilities and solutions in the data and analytics space play a critical role in our continued focus on advancing minimally invasive surgery – from education and training, to clinical decision support, to reducing cost and unwarranted variability.

“We are thrilled to bring the Digital Surgery team and their expertise into Medtronic, not only due to the strategic fit from a technology perspective but due to the shared belief that patients around the world deserve access to quality surgical care.”

Digital Surgery intends to digitise surgical protocols by using advanced computing

Digital Surgery aims to digitise surgical protocols through the application of advanced computing, in addition to supporting the delivery of consistent, data-driven and evidence-based surgical care.

Digital Surgery will continue operations form the London headquarters, and plans are underway for continued investment and workforce expansion.

The co-developed digital solutions of Digital Surgery and Medtronic will be provided on future Medtronic soft tissue robotic-assisted surgery systems.

Digital Surgery CEO and co-founder Dr Jean Nehme said: “We have always believed in computational power and data as two central drivers of consistency and quality in surgery. Computational power has impacted our lives in so many ways, and within surgery, it is almost absent.

“By joining forces with Medtronic, we will finally apply computing and AI to surgery on a meaningful scale with a goal of helping more patients in more places benefit from consistently high-quality surgical care.”

Last month, Medtronic acquired US privately-held company Stimgenics, which has developed a novel spinal cord stimulation (SCS) waveform called Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) SCS.