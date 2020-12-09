The system provides continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) to paediatric patients, weighing between 2.5 and 10kg

The Medtronic Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine. (Credit: Medtronic.)

Global medical technology firm Medtronic has launched the Carpediem cardio-renal paediatric dialysis emergency machine in the US.

The US regulatory agency indicated Carpediem system for use in acute kidney injury or fluid overloaded patients requiring hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy.

The system is designed to provide continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) to paediatric patients, weighing between 2.5 and 10kg.

Medtronic has launched the new dialysis device, after receiving the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorisation earlier this year.

The first Carpediem systems in the country have been installed and are in use at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Centre.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Centre paediatrics professor Stuart Goldstein said: “CRRT procedures performed for critically ill infants using previously available technology are not optimal largely because dialysis machines available in the U.S. are not designed to treat these small, fragile patients, and can potentially expose them to many risks.

“This new system is designed specifically for these patients which enables increased precision of neonatal CRRT treatment and, potentially, reduces these risks. We are grateful to be the first site in the U.S. with this technology to help the children in our care.”

According to the company, critically ill patients are usually at high risk of fluid overload and acute kidney injury, where the kidneys fail to function properly. CRRT is the most common treatment for such cases.

In the CRRT, the patient’s blood is pumped through a hemofilter to remove waste and excess fluid while minimizing the risk for hypotension and cardiac stability.

Previously, paediatric patients needing CRRT have been treated with systems designed and indicated for adults, which are not approved for paediatric use and are said to create potential clinical complications for neonatal patients.

Medtronic said that its Carpediem system will address most of the challenges related to current dialysis devices, and is the first CRRT system designed for paediatric patients.

Medtronic renal care solutions president Ven Manda said: “At Medtronic, we strive to provide a portfolio of renal care solutions that improve outcomes, access to care, and quality of life for patients affected by severe renal injury or disease globally, no matter their size or age.

“For the first time, some of the tiniest and most vulnerable patients can be treated with technology designed specifically for them. We cannot make the world a healthier place alone. That is why collaboration with clinical experts, such as Prof. Ronco and Dr. Goldstein, is critical to bringing new treatment options to underserved populations.”