The Medical Tubing and Catheters event is set to take place virtually from 2-4 March 2021, and will feature online sessions and a virtual conference area

In previous years, medtech giants like Medtronic, Abbott and B. Braun have attended AMI's Medical Tubing and Catheters events (Credit: Yuliya Alekseeva/Shutterstock)

AMI has revealed the agenda for its Medical Tubing and Catheters event, which is set to take place online next month.

Those speaking at the event include industry figures from Tekni-Plex Medical, Coramaze Technologies, Spectrum Plastics and several other firms working across the global plastics sector.

AMI – a leading conference organiser and market intelligence provider in this space – said the three-day virtual summit will be “the ideal opportunity” for attendees to hear from expert speakers presenting both technical and commercial insights.

Specific topics that are likely to be covered include market trends, polymer specifications and material requirements, extrusion optimisation, and the future of medical device design, and attending parties will also have access to a virtual exhibition area, creating the opportunity to interact with suppliers.

In previous years, medtech giants like Abbott, B. Braun, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Siemens have all attended the conference.

Now returning for its fifth year, the Medical Tubing and Catheters event has traditionally been held in either Germany or North America, but will take place via a digital format from 2-4 March in 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Free admission will be available to medical tubing producers and medical device manufacturers based in the Americas.

Further information on the virtual summit’s agenda, and booking a place in order to attend, can be found on the AMI website.