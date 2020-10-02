MD&M West, which will be hosted in Anaheim, California in 2021, is one of the biggest annual medical design and manufacturing events anywhere in the world

The MD&M West event had been set to take place in February 2021 (Credit: MD&M West/Informa)

Global medtech event MD&M (Medical Design & Manufacturing) West has been pushed back to August 2021.

The trade show was set to be hosted from 9 to 11 February next year in Anaheim, California but will now take place six months later instead.

Informa Markets – the company that runs the event – said the decision to reschedule was made “to better serve our attendees and exhibitors”, and added that “maintaining an event that is safe and healthy is our highest priority”.

MD&M West will now take place from 10 to 12 August 2021 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

In the meantime, Informa has urged the event community to take advantage of its upcoming Virtual Engineering Week – a five-day online event running between 30 November and 4 December 2020.

MD&M West 2021

MD&M West is one of the biggest annual medical design and manufacturing events anywhere in the world – with more than 20,000 people and about 2,000 exhibitors attending the trade show in recent years.

It brings together executives, engineers, companies and other industry leaders from across the medtech sector, giving them the opportunity to exchange ideas and forge business partnerships.

Its format includes lightning workshops – designed to help attendees rapidly enhance their skills – tech talk panels, roundtable discussions, exclusive keynote presentations and networking events.

Informa had initially stated in April that it hoped to go ahead with MD&M West in February 2021, but – following discussions with its key stakeholders and partners – has now decided to push the event back and said it will continue to provide updates via its website.