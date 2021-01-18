Under the agreement, the two organizations will begin delivering laboratory testing through a collaboration based out of American Hospital Dubai in early 2021

American Hospital Dubai. (Credit: AETOSWire)

Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai announce a strategic partnership aimed at improving advanced laboratory diagnostics in the Dubai region.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will begin delivering laboratory testing through a collaboration based out of American Hospital Dubai in early 2021.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, commented, “We are excited to build upon the knowledge of Mayo Clinic Laboratories to deliver practice-defining diagnostics in the region.”

“Our goal for this relationship is to offer advanced laboratory testing to better help clinicians answer complex medical questions for their patients,” says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “Effective laboratory diagnostics is critical to improving patient care, and, by bringing this service straight to the region, we are dramatically reducing test turnaround times.”

Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai also will work together to improve access to complex laboratory diagnostics for the region’s providers. By improving access to laboratory testing, health care providers will have the necessary tools to advance patient care.

Dr Paul Aoun, Head of Endocrinology and Director of the Mayo Clinic Liaison at the American Hospital Dubai, said, “The essence of this partnership is in line with the ‘union of forces’ spirit for the betterment of patients. This milestone achievement will help integrate the best available advancements in clinical diagnostics for the ultimate goal of improving patient care.”

“Laboratory medicine is an essential foundation for patient care, and without it, providers are not able to provide their patients with accurate and timely answers. Both our organizations are dedicated to building this foundation for the patients in the region,” says Mohamed Salama, M.D., chief medical officer for Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

Under the agreement, testing will be performed either at American Hospital Dubai or a Mayo Clinic Laboratories facility.

Source: Company Press Release