Radius Capnography connects with the Root patient monitoring and connectivity platform to offer mainstream capnography

Image: Masimo Root with Radius Capnography. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

US-based medical technology company Masimo has secured CE mark for its Radius Capnography, a portable real-time capnograph equipped with wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

Radius Capnography is designed to connect with the Root patient monitoring and connectivity platform to offer effortless mainstream capnography for patients of all ages.

Root is an expandable platform that integrates an array of technologies, devices and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions. The ready-to-use expansion capabilities of Root enable clinicians to monitor patients with Radius Capnography and simultaneously with other measurements.

Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani said: “We’re happy to introduce the second tetherless, cableless sensor for Root, Radius Capnography. With this CE marking, the advanced connectivity of Radius Capnography is now available in both the US and CE-marked countries, bringing the power of Masimo capnography to even more hospitals around the world.”

Radius Capnography is a wireless Bluetooth connectivity-enabled device

Radius Capnography is the second wireless sensor developed by the company after Radius Photoplethysmography (PPG), the first sensor solution to offer Masimo SET measure-through motion, and low perfusion pulse oximetry.

The monitoring device provides accurate EtCO2 and respiration rate measurements to display continuous EtCO2 waveforms within 15 seconds and prevents repetitive calibration and minimal warm-up time.

The cable-free capnography design enables improved workflow and the minimised tugging on the breathing circuit reduces the possibility of an interruption in capnography monitoring.

In addition, the quick Bluetooth pairing feature provides better connection to Root, facilitating easy movement between care areas and in busy operating rooms with limited space.

The data collected by Radius Capnography is also used by Root in automating the electronic charting of patient data in hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems. It makes use of Masimo Patient SafetyNet or Iris Gateway to enhance workflow, and reduce the chance of transcription errors.

Furthermore, Root provides large, multi-touch high-resolution screen for easily interpretable secondary display of large, crisp EtCO2 waveforms, which improves visibility and helps clinicians in identifying wave patterns suggestive of airway obstruction or tube dislodgement.