US-based non-invasive patient monitoring technologies manufacturer Masimo has introduced three additional indices, namely delta cHb, delta HHb, and delta O2Hb, for O3 Regional Oximetry.

The three new indices are designed to provide clinicians with additional visibility into changes in the oxyhemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin components for calculating the cerebral oxygen saturation, rSO2.

In addition, the new additions are also expected to help clinicians in observing the comparative involvement of each component in overall rSO2.

Masimo has secured FDA approval for O3 used in monitoring the cerebral oxygenation

O3 makes use of near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) to monitor and display continuous rSO2 values for each side of the brain, and is expected to be helpful in situations where peripheral pulse oximetry alone fails to fully indicate the oxygenation of the brain.

Masimo said that, with the change in the degree of oxygenation in cerebral tissue, the wavelengths of light absorbed by the tissue and light returned to the O3 sensors also changes. Based on the absorbance, O3 measures regional oxygen saturation, rSO2.

Until now, rSO2 is displayed as a single, continuous value for each side of the brain, while the addition of three new indices would enable O3 to display information about the changes in the underlying components used to calculate rSO2 values.

Delta O2Hb offers an index representing changes in the oxyhemoglobin component of the rSO2 calculation, Delta HHb gives an index representing changes in the deoxyhemoglobin component of the rSO2 calculation, and Delta cHb provides an index representing the sum of delta O2Hb and delta HHb.

Masimo Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform provides O3

The company is providing O3 as part of its Masimo Open Connect (MOC-9) module for Root that integrates a series of technologies, devices, and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions.

The expanded capabilities of Root would allow clinicians to simultaneously monitor with O3 and other measurements, including SedLine brain function monitoring, for a more complete picture of the brain, and SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, for expanded visibility of oxygenation status.

Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani said: “We are proud to announce these three O3 indices, which we developed in response to requests from clinicians.

“Now, for the first time, clinicians can monitor not just overall cerebral oxygen saturation but also have access to additional data on the changes in the underlying oxyhemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin components that make up rSO2 values – data that we hope can help provide additional insight into patient status.”