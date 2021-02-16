Easy-to-Implement Solution Helps Businesses, Schools, and Other Organizations Reopen Responsibly and Stay Open Safely During Infectious Illnesses

Masimo today announced the full market release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN™, a web and mobile app solution that helps businesses, schools, and other organizations screen, trace, and manage users as they face COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses, such as seasonal flu. SafetyNet-OPEN not only helps organizations bring their people back to the workplace responsibly, but stay open safely. Tailored for each organization’s safety protocols and needs, SafetyNet-OPEN is capable of covering all stages of back-to-work management, including risk screening, exposure contact tracing, and recovery management.

As a global leader in noninvasive patient monitoring technologies and advanced connectivity and automation solutions, Masimo is uniquely positioned to provide organizations with the tools to assist them in staying open safely. Trusted by leading hospitals to monitor more than 200 million patients each year,1 Masimo, in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, developed the Masimo SafetyNet™ remote patient management solution, now in use at hospitals around the world, to help keep patients and frontline workers safe. SafetyNet-OPEN builds on SafetyNet by scaling this patient management to the level of entire organizations, no matter the size. When escalation of care is needed, SafetyNet-OPEN can even integrate clinical monitoring using Masimo SafetyNet, in partnership with the organization’s health care provider or local hospital.

Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN helps organizations identify those who are most at risk of COVID-19 or other infectious viruses, trace possible exposure to limit the spread of the virus, and monitor users’ vital signs, including temperature, to help detect the onset of fever, and arterial oxygen saturation, for signs of dangerous deterioration. Based on answers to daily questions and physiological data from connected monitoring devices, users receive a personalized daily risk score, automating directives to stay home, get tested, or seek treatment, configured according to each organization’s safety protocols, back-to-work procedures, and changing local health authority guidelines.

Flexible and versatile, the Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN system can be augmented with additional components to offer more advanced management of the organization’s users. To help screen potentially infected users, results from on-site testing, implemented in coordination with a trusted lab partner, can be securely stored and taken into account in risk scoring and assessment. To improve contact tracing, SafetyNet-OPEN can be customized with proximity wristbands or with the Radius Tº™ wearable continuous thermometer for both temperature measurement and proximity analysis, to help track users’ exposure to those who may be at risk, including time spent in close contact. And when care escalation may be needed, the organization, in collaboration with a trusted clinical partner, can easily incorporate vital signs data into SafetyNet-OPEN, to monitor impacted users as their risk level rises or during recovery from COVID-19, flu, or another illness. Data can be collected from the Radius Tº continuous thermometer (to help track fever), the Radius PPG™ wearable continuous pulse oximeter, and other monitoring devices.

For businesses, schools, and organizations both large and small, Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN is easy and fast to implement, with no desktop software to install and with a dedicated Masimo support team to ensure seamless rollout. A web-based workforce management dashboard provides a clear picture of every team member’s status – who’s at risk, who’s recovering, who’s cleared to work, proximity violations, etc. – helping organizations efficiently and safely manage their teams during COVID-19 and beyond. Every aspect, from the daily risk-assessment questions, to the rules of the algorithm that determines risk scores, to group assignments for contact tracing, and more, can be easily customized. Furthermore, SafetyNet-OPEN is designed to ensure user data is secure.

Dr. Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, 17th Surgeon General of the United States and Distinguished Professor of Public Health at the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, said, “One of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN’s greatest strengths is its great versatility and customizability, which gives it enormous potential to provide utility in so many settings. As a former Surgeon General I can see tremendous application across a number of federal agencies whose day-to-day operation and 24/7 capability we all depend upon. At the University of Arizona, where I lead the effort to safely reopen our campuses, we’ve been involved in numerous initiatives examining how COVID-19 affects social groups – for example, the effects of asymptomatic carriers, and how to prevent ‘superspreader’ events. SafetyNet-OPEN’s risk assessment and mitigation tools, which can be fine-tuned to accommodate our evolving understanding of the disease, are ideal for better understanding and coping with such a complex challenge.”

Claremont McKenna College President Hiram E. Chodosh, JD, said, “We are grateful to Masimo for the pilot use of its SafetyNet-OPEN tools, which we believe provide yet another important way for us to strengthen the health and safety capabilities of our college campus and the broader community.”

Dr. Mark Ferris, MSc, MRCGP, MFOM, Occupational Physician, UK, commented, “Over the last year, we have gained considerable knowledge about COVID-19 and how best to control it. It is clear that to protect our colleagues or students, their families, our workplaces, and the wider community, we need to combine as many strategies as possible. These include the provision of accurate information, physical distancing, masks, ventilation, hygiene precautions, testing and monitoring, contact tracing, and supported isolation. The Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN solution offers a vital way to help organizations apply this combined strategy.”

Filmmaker Mark Kassen, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Like Minded Media Ventures, added, “We are all anxious to get back to work but without Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN, which we used during its limited market release, we never would have felt safe and secure enough to ask our cast and crew to come back to set.”

Dr. Oscar San Román Orozco, MD, COVID-19 Clinic, University Health System, Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro, Mexico, explained, “Public Health interventions never work in silos, because pandemics don’t just affect one sector. To overcome the challenges that COVID-19 has given us, we need a robust systematic approach that involves intersectoral, evidence-based interventions and technology. Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN provides employers and university leaders with the necessary tools to make their communities feel safe through an organized, controlled, and monitored strategy. We might not eradicate the disease soon, but we can control it by segmenting work and social groups based on their risk, monitoring these social bubbles using a robust screening and contact tracing method, and trusting in new intersectoral approaches and technologies. These will allow us to delimit the viral propagation and maintain tight control in case any individual gets infected.”

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, organizations around the world are struggling with the immense challenge of balancing the health and safety of employees, students, and members with the economic and educational needs of their communities. Masimo has developed numerous technologies to help patients and clinicians stay safe during the pandemic. With SafetyNet-OPEN, we’ve combined our decades of expertise in patient monitoring with our latest innovations in automation and connectivity to help organizations confront this challenge and better manage future ones.”

