The company will use the financing to support both research and development and commercialisation of its z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyser

Lumicks secures $93m in Series D financing round. (Credit: LUMICKS.)

Lumicks, a supplier of Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis instruments, has received $93m in Series D preferred share financing round to advance life science tools.

The funding round was led by new investors Farallon Capital Management and Lauxera Capital Partners, and included investments by Softbank Vision 2.

Funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, Parian Global Management, Pura Vida Investments, and Irving Investors have also participated in the funding round.

Existing investors including Gilde Healthcare and few members of the LUMICKS management team have also taken part in the round.

Lauxera Capital Partners co-founder Alex Slack said: “We believe Lumicks’ z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer for direct, high-resolution measurement of cell avidity is a revolutionary platform that can accelerate translational R&D across institutions and biopharma.

“The z-Movi solution has the potential to drive remarkable advances in cancer treatment. It builds on Lumicks’ rapid innovation, anchored by its Dynamic Single-Molecule franchise that is expanding access to and use cases for single molecule force measurement.”

Established in 2014, Lumicks develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology.

The company develops instruments based on advanced technologies including optical tweezers and STED super-resolution.

Its C-Trap Optical Tweezers are fluorescence microscopy tools that enable scientists to analyse complex biological processes in real-time.

Lumicks intends to use the financing to support the expansion of both research and development and commercial activities for its z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyser.

The z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer facilitates measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

Lumicks CEO Olivier Heyning said: “We are ecstatic to receive an investment from such an impressive group of investors that is excited to support us for our next phase of growth.

“The new investors are a wonderful complement to our existing investor base and bring an outstanding amount of industry knowledge that we believe will result in an incredibly positive partnership.

“With this fundraising, we believe Lumicks is well positioned to drive significant growth of our Dynamic Single-Molecule platform and further accelerate the commercial adoption of the industry-changing z-Movi solution.”