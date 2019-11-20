Lumenis provides specialty energy-based medical devices across the fields of aesthetics, urology, ophthalmology, ENT and gynaecology

Image: Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to acquire Lumenis. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has agreed to acquire specialty energy-based medical devices provider Lumenis from XIO Group for an enterprise value of more than $1bn.

Lumenis offers minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the customers in the surgical, ophthalmology and aesthetic markets. Its medical devices are also used in the fields of urology, ophthalmology, ENT and gynaecology.

With around 1,500 employees, the company carries out operations in more than 100 countries. The Asia Pacific region is the company’s largest market, and it also has a significant presence in North America and EMEA regions.

XIO Group, a global multi-billion-dollar alternative investments firm, acquired the Israel-based Lumenis in 2015

Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon said: “BPEA’s investment is a tremendous vote of confidence in Lumenis and in the achievements of our entire global organization. In recent years, we have developed and introduced multiple groundbreaking technological solutions that have redefined our industry and opened entirely new market segments.”

Lumenis develops and commercialises advanced energy-based technologies

Lumenis has expertise in the development and commercialisation of advanced energy-based technologies, including laser, intense pulsed light (IPL) and radio-frequency (RF).

The company is a major holmium surgical laser solutions provider for urology, in addition to other surgical specialties such as gastroenterology, pulmonology and orthopaedics.

The Lumenis Pulse and VersaPulse PowerSuite holmium lasers and tailored delivery devices can be used in urological applications, including the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), stones, tumours and strictures.

Subject to the customary regulatory approval process, the deal is expected to be completed in early 2020.

BPEA managing director Yan Jiao said: “Lumenis has built a market-leading position by creating some of the most innovative technologies in the industry. It is a clear leader worldwide, especially in Asia which recently emerged as the largest market for medical and aesthetics treatments.

“We look forward to working with the CEO and management team to support their global growth aspirations.”