Orthobiologics company Locate Bio has acquired multiple late stage orthobiologics assets from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences for an undisclosed sum.

RCSI Tissue Engineering Research Group has developed advanced technologies, which showed to efficiently treat both hard and soft tissues in pre-clinical and human studies.

Locate Bio chairman Dr Ian Wilding said: “The in-licensing of these late stage orthobiologics assets accelerates the Company’s ambitions and is another step in our strategy towards creating a differentiated, complementary portfolio of high value, innovative products, with strong IP and a well-defined path to market.”

The licencing deal covers RCSI’ natural collagen-based delivery technologies, which were developed into products to regenerate bone and, as well as treat infection and regeneration of cartilage tissues.

Locate Bio’s aims to develop advanced technologies to address the performance limitations of existing products and facilitate orthopaedic surgeons to efficiently treat people suffering from debilitating conditions.

The in-licencing of the assets from the university will help Locate Bio to offer additional depth and breadth to its current orthobiologics portfolio, in addition to advancing its direction to the market.

At present, the company is planning to establish a corporate presence in Ireland to further exploit and create future orthobiologic opportunities.

Locate Bio CEO John von Benecke said: “I am very excited by the addition of these high-quality, complementary, late stage products to our portfolio. This is an important step in our drive towards building a world leading orthobiologics business, with our platforms now covering several key areas across the waterfront of clinical use.

“We continue to make excellent progress with our lead product for spinal fusion and I look forward bringing these new assets through the regulatory approval process in the near future.”

