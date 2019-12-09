GE Healthcare Life Sciences helps therapy innovators, researchers and healthcare providers to invent, manufacture and use precision diagnostics and therapies

Image: Integrated biofabrication system used to produce and scan thick, vascularized 3D liver tissue models. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences and Advanced Solutions Life Sciences (ASLS) have announced their plans to establish a new R&D and distribution partnership, to personalise tissue regeneration.

Under the collaboration, GE Healthcare will integrate its IN Cell Analyzer confocal imaging platform with ASLS’ BioAssemblyBot systems technologies, to embed cellular-level assessments into the 3D-bioprinting workflow, for creating human tissue models.

GE’s IN Cell Analyzer works based on IN Carta cell analysis software, and ASLS’ BioAssemblyBot is backed by TSIM design software.

The integration is expected to enable the automated inclusion of cellular imaging information into the tissue modelling process, facilitating quick and effective scaling of therapies.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences genomics and cellular research general manager Emmanuel Abate said: “Printing multi-material 3D objects inside of microwell plates allows scientists to efficiently move away from traditional 2D monocultures on plastic, to 3D discovery and cytotoxicity models that more accurately reflect native biology and disease.

“By combining this flexibility and precision of the BioAssemblyBot with the image quality and speed of the IN Cell Analyzer 6500 HS confocal screening platform, the prospect of automating high content screening in 3D models can become a reality.”

The partnership facilitates designing, building and imaging of living, vascularised 3D tissues

Due to an inability to engineer small blood vessels, bio-printed tissues are usually smaller in size and would die quickly.

ASLS will leverage its patented Angiomics technology, enabling bio-printed microvessels to self-assemble into functional capillary beds, which deliver nutrients, oxygen, and hormones to the 3D tissue model and remove waste.

The collaboration is expected to facilitate life scientists and tissue engineers to quickly design, build and image living, vascularized 3D tissues in a single, agile process.

According to the company, current biopharmaceutical companies test their drugs in 2D models and animal models. However, accurate 3D models will mimic human reactions and offer a more physiologically relevant environment for drug testing.

ASLS president & CEO Michael Golway said: “The power of both of these platforms brings a new level of efficiency, speed and quality with assay designs and 3D biofabrication.”