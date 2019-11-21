LivaNova’s Saluggia facility in Italy is dedicate for R&D and production of mechanical heart valves, rings, accessories and Nitinol stents

Image: LivaNova to restructure its heart valve business line. Photo: Courtesy of aymane jdidi from Pixabay.

LivaNova, a medical technology company, has announced its plans to end the Caisson Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) program, and restructure its heart valve business for better profitability and business continuity.

According to LivaNova, its heart valve business line, which generated approximately $130m revenue in 2018, has experienced a decline in revenue in last five years across both biological and mechanical valves.

Multiple market conditions, increased portfolio maintenance costs and higher regulatory requirements include the causes for the decline in revenue, said the company.

LivaNova chief executive officer Damien McDonald said: “The time has come to address the continued declines we have experienced in our heart valve business. We will restructure and simplify our heart valve manufacturing network, which will eliminate operational overlap between facilities and enable us to address new regulatory requirements.

“As we evaluated these changes along with those in the structural heart market, we determined it was no longer viable to continue to invest in our TMVR program. As a result, we will close our Caisson TMVR operations.”

LivaNova has taken the restructuring decision, following a comprehensive analysis

Under the restructuring plan, the company intends to dedicate its Saluggia facility in Italy for R&D and production of mechanical heart valves, rings, accessories and Nitinol stents, while its Vancouver plant will be used for the production of tissue heart valves.

LivaNova said that implementing its restructuring plan is expected to impact approximately 150 employees in the three sites of Saluggia, Vancouver and Minneapolis.

As part of the restructuring plan, the closure of Caisson TMVR operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be effective at the end of 2019.

The patients who participated in clinical trials related to the TMVR would continue to be followed within the parameters of the trial, said the company.

Employing nearly 4,000 employees, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries.It operates as two businesses, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston, respectively.