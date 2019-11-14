The PreTRM test will help in an early and individual risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic and singleton pregnancies

Image: Sera Prognostics has secured funds to advance the commercialisation of PreTRM test. Photo: courtesy of Belova59 from Pixabay.

Health diagnostics company Sera Prognostics has secured $36m funds to advance the commercialisation of its PreTRM test.

The PreTRM test is a clinically-validated blood test, which offers an early and individual risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic and singleton pregnancies.

Sera’s PreTRM test will measure and analyse proteins in the blood to predict preterm birth

Sera’s test will enable physicians to identify early in the pregnancy, as early as 19 weeks of gestation, which women are at increased risk for premature delivery.

The test is used to measure and analyse proteins in the blood, which are highly predictive of preterm birth.

Sera chairman and CEO Gregory Critchfield said: “Preterm birth – the leading cause of infant mortality – is an unaddressed global crisis, accounting for over $30 billion in excess annual spending in the U.S. alone.

“Blue Ox’s investment in Sera is a testament to the industry’s confidence in PreTRM® and Sera’s mission of improving the health of pregnant women and newborns while reducing the cost of treatments for premature birth.”

Sera has raised series D financing under the investment round led by Blue Ox Healthcare Partners and two other strategic healthcare companies.

The investment round also included the participation from existing investors such as Domain Associates, InterWest Partners, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Catalyst Health Ventures, and Chione.

The company will also use the investment to measure real-world clinical improvements and economic savings in collaboration with major health plans and providers.

Blue Ox managing director Dr Charles Kennedy said: Sera’s leading-edge platform reflects healthcare’s move towards individualized, value-based care and underscores Blue Ox’s commitment to supporting companies targeting this transformation and poised for tremendous growth.”

Sera is involved in the development of advanced diagnostic tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy.

Recently, Lexent Bio has entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Illumina for the development of an in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit.