Medical devices maker DJO has acquired US-based LiteCure, a provider of therapeutic laser technology for human and animal health.

The acquisition of LiteCure will allow DJO to expand its capabilities in recovery sciences and deliver improved services to its customers and their patients.

Based in New Castle of Delaware, LiteCure is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of medical devices for medical and veterinary healthcare professionals.

LiteCure markets its products under brand names such as LightForce Therapy Lasers for humans and Companion for animals, which consists of Pegasus equine laser technology.

LightForce Therapy Lasers are said to be used in more than 250 professional and college athletic training rooms and are the preferred modality in the treatment of world-class athletes.

DJO CEO Brady Shirley said: “The LiteCure portfolio was a natural fit for the DJO Recovery Sciences business, bringing together a joint passion for innovation and clinically proven technology.

“The acquisition will strengthen our leadership position in physical therapy and rehabilitation – and reinforces our commitment to keeping people active; enabling our customers to better serve their patients.”

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax, develops and markets medical devices for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management.

The company’s products and integrated technologies are designed to address the orthopedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation.

In November 2018, diversified technology firm Colfax agreed to acquire US-based medical technologies provider DJO Global from private equity funds managed by Blackstone for $3.15bn in cash.