Tarsa-Link stand-alone wedge fixation system can be used in various procedures in the foot

Image: Life Spine has commenced clinical study of Tarsa-Link stand-alone wedge fixation system. Photo: courtesy of Life Spine, Inc.

Centric Medical, a foot and ankle division of Life Spine, has started a clinical study with Tarsa-Link stand-alone wedge fixation system.

Norfolk Foot and Ankle’s Dr Christopher Nicholas is the principal investigator of the Tarsa-Link’s study.

Nicholas said: “Wedge systems have been utilized for many years to correct flat foot deformities, however outcome studies are necessary to evaluate novel systems such as the TARSA-LINK wedge which is the first option on the market with integrated fixation.”

Life Spine general manager Randy Lewis said: “Evaluating the safety and efficacy of our products is essential to Life Spine and Centric Medical. We believe we have developed a more streamlined solution in TARSA-LINK and we are excited to study the data.”

Tarsa-Link stand-alone wedge fixation system

Tarsa-Link stand-alone wedge fixation system is available in different footprints, as well as offered in Peek and Titanium options.

The system can be used in various procedures in the foot. Its stand-alone wedge design provides integrated screws to retain the implant in place and ensure a stable environment for fusion.

Tarsa-Link is provided with large and open graft windows for maximum visibility and bone graft containment.

As against to traditional Evans and Cottons Osteotomy procedures, Tarsa-Link is designed to minimise site irritation due to being flush in the osteotomy site, helping to avoid supplemental fixation.

Based in Huntley of Illinois, Life Spine is involved in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders.

In July this year, Life Spine has secured additional 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Prolift expandable spacer system. The FDA has approved Prolift expandable spacer system with 8mm-10mm widths.

The new Prolift additions are said to be post-packed in situ and features the firm’s Osseo-Loc surface technology with 400-600 microns of porosity for potential bone on-growth.