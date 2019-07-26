Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced that the Food and Drug Administration has provided additional 510(k) market clearance for the PROLIFT Expandable Spacer System.

Image: Life Spine provides products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. Photo: courtesy of kalhh from Pixabay.

“The new 8mm-10mm widths of the PROLIFT Expandable Spacer System are essential additions to our innovative Micro Invasive portfolio. The new sizes will more than double our current footprint options for PROLIFT which will allow us to accommodate a wider range of patients and their unique pathologies.

As with our other expandable devices, the new PROLIFT additions can be post-packed in situ and feature our proprietary OSSEO-LOC surface technology with 400-600 microns of porosity creating an environment for potential bone on-growth, said Mariusz Knap, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Life Spine.

As opposed to traditional static interbodies, PROLIFT was engineered to reduce the need for surgical steps, such as sequential trialing, and in turn reduce operating time. Additionally, the new smaller widths are designed to decrease patient trauma through smaller incisions and less retraction.

The system offers streamlined and intuitive instrumentation and is complemented by Life Spine’s full suite of PLIF and TLIF access, disc preparation and posterior fixation.

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois.

Source: Company Press Release