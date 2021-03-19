The PROLIFT wedge is a lordotic expandable implant for micro-invasive TLIF and PLIF procedures

The FDA has approved PROLIFT wedge expandable spacer system. (Credit: kalhh from Pixabay)

Medical devices maker Life Spine has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its PROLIFT wedge expandable spacer system.

Featuring OSSEO-LOC surface technology, the PROLIFT wedge expandable spacer system is a lordotic expandable implant for micro-invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) and posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) procedures.

The device will help preserve coronal alignment and achieve sagittal correction through the controlled lordotic expansion of up to 15 degrees.

Life Spine has designed the implant with multiple implant heights and widths to fit the disc anatomy of a patient.

PROLIFT wedge is auto-locked in position after the patient-specific correction is obtained. It also enables to be packed with graft in situ via the OSTEO-LINE graft delivery device.

The company stated that the PROLIFT system marks the firm’s 11th expandable 510(k) clearance, which includes expandable solutions for PLIF, TLIF, and LATERAL procedures.

Life Spine sales and marketing senior vice president Mariusz Knap said: “The launch of PROLIFT Wedge furthers our commitment to offering patient-matched expandable solutions.

“PROLIFT Wedge is another innovative expandable interbody added to our existing portfolio providing surgeons with multiple solutions for improving patient care.”

Life Spine is engaged in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders.

In December last year, the company announced the completion of multiple surgeries with the 8mm PROLIFT expandable system.

The 8mm PROLIFT expandable system is complemented by Life Spine’s CENTRIC-T Pedicle Based Retractor System and AVATAR Minimally Invasive Spinal System for MIS TLIF and the CALYPSO Midline Retractor System and CENTERLINE Modular Spinal Fixation System for Midline PLIF procedures.